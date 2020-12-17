McCabe co-opted to Belfast City Council

Sinn Féin’s Aine McCabe has been co-opted to Belfast City Council as councillor for the Andersonstown Area.

Cllr McCabe said:

"I want to thank Emma Groves for all her service to the community over the past ten years.

"I look forward to serving the people of Andersonstown and working alongside my party colleagues and constituents to make their voices heard.

“As a life-long republican it is an honour and privilege to be selected to represent the community.

“I will stand up for local young people to create opportunities to help them reach their potential.

“I am passionate about promoting the Irish language and have met with community groups and activists in the area.

"Many challenges lie ahead but we are in a decade of opportunity which will shape the future of this island and I look forward to playing my part in standing up for workers and families and creating a new Ireland for all."