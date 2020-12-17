Care home visits must be applied in a safe and compassionate way - Gildernew

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed moves by the Health Minister to improve safe and compassionate access to care home residents, including testing for visitors.

The party's health spokesperson said:

"I have been contacted by countless families who have struggled to see their loved one since the coronavirus pandemic began."It is important to note that many care homes were not set up to provide socially distanced visiting, and many were concerned about bringing COVID-19 into such a vulnerable setting during the pandemic.

"I welcomed the £27m fund that was set aside to help with extra costs due to COVID-19. However there have been concerns raised that this money is not being accessed by care homes."The lack of personal visiting is having an immeasurable emotional toll on families and care home residents.

"Sinn Fein have continuously raised this with the Minister of Health. There is a need to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines on visiting were applied in practice, and in a safe and compassionate way."