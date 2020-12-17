Extension of furlough scheme will provide some clarity for workers and families - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the extension of the furlough scheme to the end of April 2021 will provide some clarity for workers and families.

The party’s economic spokesperson said:

“The extension of the furlough scheme until the end of April 2021 is good news for workers and families, and Sinn Féin have been calling for this clarity.

“It’s absolutely vital that workers and families have adequate financial support as we battle through the most difficult of times.

“As efforts continue to halt the spread of coronavirus, Sinn Féin will seek to ensure workers have certainty and the financial support they need.”