Kearney welcomes confirmation of footway scheme for Gloverstown Road

Sinn Féin MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed confirmation that works have been agreed to install an additional section of footway between Toalstown Meadows and Glovers Lane on the Gloverstown Road, in Toome.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“I am pleased that, following representations to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) on behalf of residents on Gloverstown Road and Toalstown Meadows in Toome, I have now received confirmation from the department’s Northern Division Section Engineer that a scheme to install a missing section of footway on the road itself has been agreed. This is scheduled to be undertaken in early/mid 2021, after the new financial year commences.

“In recent decades Gloverstown Road has undergone significant change, from being a quiet road on the edge of Toome village to a sizeable population centre, due to the development of Toalstown Meadows and latterly, Glovers Lane.

“The associated increase in pedestrian usage has highlighted the hazards linked to the lack of foot path provision between the existing sections of path adjacent to these two estates at either end of the Gloverstown Road.

“In November I held a site meeting with DfI officials during which it was acknowledged that this missing section of footway needed to be resolved in the interest of pedestrians and general rural road safety. The lack of proper provision on the road has been a concern for local elderly residents, parents with small children, and young people walking to and from the village, to shop, attend Mass, for recreation and sport, and, or, to attend school. This has been especially so, during these darker winter mornings and evenings.

“The planned section of new footpath will effectively link the existing footway between Toalstown Meadows and Glovers Lane. It will also allow for appropriate, safe crossing from one side of the road to the other, to facilitate elderly pedestrians, children’s buggies, wheelchair users, and other people with disabilities.

“On my own behalf, and that of local Councillor, Henry Cushinan, I want to thank DfI Roads Division officials for assisting with the swift decision making to approve commencement of this essential project early in the new financial year. The installation of this new foot path extension will provide important relief for local pedestrians, and also motorists. It will make an important contribution to our collective efforts at improving rural road safety across South Antrim.”