Mairéad Farrell TD welcomes PAC investigation into HSE Covid procurement contracts

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairéad Farrell TD, has welcomed news that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be investigating HSE procurement contracts in the new year, after a number of recent worrying claims.

Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) Seamus McCarthy told the marquee Public Accounts Committee yesterday that an investigation will be conducted with a view to “a value for money evaluation” and “lessons learned” analysis.

Teachta Farrell said:

“I welcome yesterday’s announcement that PAC will be scrutinising some of the HSE’s recent Covid procurement contracts, especially the recent acquisition of defective ventilators. After the fiasco where 52 hand sanitising products used in schools were found to be not fit for purpose and in need of recall, we now learn that defective ventilators were purchased at a cost of €14.1 million to the taxpayer.

“What I find most incredulous is that a company with no experience in terms of medical devices, was hired to procure these devices. At a time when tax revenues are stretched, it is imperative that taxpayers get value for money and that procurement transactions are conducted in an open and transparent manner. A number of serious questions need to be answered and I look forward to PAC working to get to the bottom of this.”