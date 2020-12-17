Mullan welcomes Executive decision to provide free period products in schools

The Foyle MLA said:

"Today's announcement that the Executive will provide free period products in schools across the north is welcome.

"No girl should ever miss school because she cannot afford these products.

"In government, we’re making sure that period products are easily and freely accessible to those who need them.

"We are committed to tackling period poverty and working to remove the stress and financial burden it places on women and girls.

"This comes after Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín announced a £6.5 million package to support communities including funding to tackle period poverty.

"Sinn Féin in Government are committed to supporting people and communities."