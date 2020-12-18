UN statistics add to case for Irish unity - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has said the latest United Nations statistics showing that Ireland has a much higher quality of life than Britain can only add to the case for reunification.

The Mid Ulster MLA was commenting on the publication of the latest United Nations Human Development report.

“The statistics are stark in terms of the gulf in living standards between Ireland and Britain.

“The UN report looked at life expectancy, education and income and it ranked Ireland at number two in the world. Britain, on the other hand was 13th.

“Those statistics paint a stark picture of the choice we will face in a unity referendum when we can democratically choose which future we want to belong.

“That conversation is already well underway and reports like this will only add to the case for reunification as the economic benefits have already been independently established, even before the chaos of Brexit is taken into account.

“Sinn Féin has also just published its discussion paper the ‘Economic Benefits of a United Ireland’ and has held a number of online conversations around it.

“The objective of such work is to promote and encourage the necessary dialogue needed to advance reunification and to prepare for and win a Unity referendum as provided for in the Good Friday Agreement.”