High Court ruling in favour of Joanne Hayes welcome - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has welcomed today’s High Court ruling in favour of Joanne Hayes and her family.

Teachta Daly said:

“The High Court declaration is welcome but has been a long time coming.

"This was a grave miscarriage of justice and the compensation Joanne will receive is the least that can be done.

“The Tribunal never explained how 6 members of the same family, questioned in separate rooms of Tralee Garda station, signed statements about events that science says could not be true.”