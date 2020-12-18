Archibald welcomes support for ‘wet’ pubs

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed support of £10.6 million for ‘wet’ pubs.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"Today's announcement will be welcome news for ‘wet’ pubs owners across the north, who have been under increasing financial strain having been closed for the majority of time since March.

"This announcement will be important in enabling them to reopen and recover in the months ahead, and will also come as a relief to their workers who were worried about their jobs and livelihoods.

"Sinn Féin in Government are committed to supporting workers and families and businesses through this crisis."