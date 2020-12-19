Mullan calls on Education Minister to cancel transfer tests

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Education Minister to listen to the calls from parents, teachers and teaching unions and cancel transfer tests planned for the New Year.

Karen Mullan said:

“Academic selection transfer tests are unfair and place huge stresses on children every year but it is even greater this year because of COVID and its impact on learning.

“Many children planning to sit transfer tests will face worry and anxiety over Christmas.

“That is unnecessary and unacceptable and the Education Minister can act to stop that.

“By insisting these tests go ahead and by asking primary schools to facilitate transfer tests the minister is also adding to the pressure on teachers and school staff when they are already stretched by dealing with the pandemic. That is totally unreasonable.

“Peter Weir needs to listen to the calls from trade unions, from teachers and from parents and think of the wellbeing of children and cancel these transfer tests.

“He should act decisively now in the interests of the welfare of children and cancel these tests and end academic selection.”