Health Minister must bring forward proposals to deal with new COVID strain - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA and health spokesperson Colm Gildernew has called on the Health Minister to urgently bring forward proposals to deal with the potential impact of a new strain of COVID-19 in the north.

Colm Gildernew said:

"The latest information on the new strain of COVID-19 and its rate of spread in Britain is very concerning and steps need to be taken as a matter of urgency to plan for it here in the north.

"I have spoken to Health Minister Robin Swann tonight and have urged him to bring forward proposals to deal with the threat from this new COVID-19 variant.

"The Health Minister needs to bring forward clear proposals to the Executive as a matter of urgency.

"All of this reinforces the need for people to be extra vigilant, to be responsible and to redouble their efforts to ensure they are following the public health guidance and limiting their contacts.

“That is necessary to ease the pressure on the health service and its workers and to save lives. "