Travel restrictions welcome but Cabinet must meet urgently to provide certainty - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has welcomed the announcement on travel restrictions from Britain, but has urged the Cabinet to meet as soon as possible to provide certainty for people over the Christmas period.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“We welcome this evening’s announcement on restrictions from Britain and this must be kept under review. With the new variant in Southern England being 70% more transmissible, it is right for action to be taken.

“The rise in cases across the island is of high concern and we understand how difficult any new restrictions will be for people at this time of year, but they are necessary.

“This must be done on an all Ireland basis and a joined up approach offers the most effective way to prevent a rapid spread of the virus.

“The Cabinet must meet sooner than Tuesday and act on the public health advice. The situation is urgent and demands an urgent response. Workers, families and businesses need certainty and clarity.”