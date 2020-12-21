Mullan calls on Education Minister to cancel cruel transfer tests

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Education Minister to cancel cruel and controversial transfer tests planned for the New Year.

The Education spokesperson said:

"Children are facing intense pressure with cruel and controversial academic selection tests looming early in the New Year.

"Exam body AQE has confirmed that transfer tests will not be taking place in primary schools.

"But it will not ease the pressure on pupils as these unfair tests will still go ahead in other settings.

"We now need to see the Education Minister going further and recognising the intense pressures pupils, schools and parents are under this year with the impact of COVID-19 and cancelling these cruel tests as a first step to ending academic selection."