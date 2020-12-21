Education Minister should abandon plans to reopen schools as normal - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA has said the Education Minister should heed the call from the Health Minister, parents and teaching unions and abandon plans to reopen schools as normal in January following the Christmas break.

The Foyle MLA said:

"It is becoming increasingly clear that the Education Minister's determination to reopen schools is not supported with evidence.

"Once again we have seen the failure of the Education Minister to listen to parents, teachers, principals and trade unions and bring forward adequate plans for the safe reopening of schools after Christmas.

"Instead of providing clear answers on what will happen at the start of January - which is just days away - the minister talked about what he intends to do at the end of January.

"The Minister also ignored the reality of the impact of the new strain of COVID-19 on the ability of schools to reopen safely.

"We are in a totally unprecedented health emergency. We have never been in a more abnormal time and we cannot approach the education of children as we would in normal times. Decisive and effective action is now required."