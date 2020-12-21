Dillon welcomes bubbling clarity for parents

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed bubbling clarification for children of parents who do not live together.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

“I welcome clarity on bubbling for children whose parents do not live together.

“Children under-18 whose parents do not live together may be part of both parents’ Christmas bubbles if their parents choose to form separate bubbles.

“This flexibility will provide some peace of mind to families over Christmas.

"Ensuring children continue to safely have contact with parents must be a priority and confirmation that these bubbling arrangements for children will continue post-Christmas is welcome.