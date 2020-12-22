Anderson calls for release of Kurdish political prisoner Leyla Guven

Martina Anderson said:

"I was shocked to learn of the 22 year sentence handed down to former Kurdish MP and hunger striker, Leyla Guven.

"She was sentenced on 18 spurious and politically motivated charges arising from her involvement in the campaign for autonomy for the Kurdish people.

"She was previously imprisoned and went on hunger strike to call for an end to the isolation of Kurdish political leader Abdullah Ocalan.

"I visited her while in her home while she was on hunger strike and was impressed by her dignity, determination and courage.

"This sentence is entirely political and Leyla Guven should be released immediately along with Abdullah Ocalan to assist the peace process in the region."