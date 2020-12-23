Post office network must be protected for Santa to do his job - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport Darren O'Rourke TD has thanked all the staff at An Post for their hard work over the Christmas period and throughout 2020 as a whole, as more and more people have relied on postal services.

Moving into the Christmas period, the post office network is vital in ensuring children’s letters to Santa Claus get to the North Pole on time and the maintenance of a publicly owned postal network is crucial.

Teachta O'Rourke said:

"The Christmas period is a very important time for all children across the island and it is a very busy time for post offices throughout the country.

"Our postal workers have a very important job helping to deliver letters to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve and Santa’s job would be a lot more difficult without the post office network helping him to do his job.

"Post offices - particularly in rural areas - are a valuable asset to communities throughout the State all throughout the year, not just at Christmas time. I want to thank all of the staff at An Post for their work throughout the year, as demand for postal services has increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This Christmas, I am urging the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment to guarantee the long-term survival of An Post because the maintenance of a publicly owned postal network is crucial.

"This year we saw just how essential the post office network is in times of crisis, so it is vital that it is protected as we continue to battle Covid-19 and beyond."