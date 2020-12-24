‘Security alert caused serious disruption to community’ - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned those responsible for a security alert in Coleraine which has caused disruption and inconvenience to residents this morning.

The East Derry MLA said:

“A security alert in the Heights area of Coleraine has caused serious disruption for families and residents this morning.

“This is disgraceful. The last thing people need is having to leave their homes in the middle of a cold winter’s night and at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”