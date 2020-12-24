Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus welcomes “overdue” deal announcement

Following breaking news of an agreement between Britain and the EU, Sinn Féin’s MEP Chris MacManus has described the deal announcement as long overdue.

“I would like to welcome this agreement between the British government and the EU. I have no doubt that it could have been reached months ago if it wasn't for the internal politics of the British Conservative Party. Better late than never.”

“Brexit is bad for Ireland – north and south. And this is a harder Brexit than anyone who voted for it might have expected. However, I will be looking to the agreement to minimise disruption to trade between Ireland and Britain, while maintaining high standards in workers' rights, the environment, food quality and product safety. I also expect that it will protect the Good Friday Agreement from further British government attempts to undermine it.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP concluded, “I look forward to examining the agreement in great detail before the European Parliament votes on it in January.” ENDS