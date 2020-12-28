Maskey calls on PSNI to recognise role taxis play for essential workers

Speaking after reports that the PSNI advised a number of taxi depots in Belfast to close last night Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said:

“I was contacted last night by a number of taxi drivers and by health and social care workers who rely on their services after depots had been advised to close by the PSNI under the new Covid-19 restrictions.

“These depots have played a key role, often at great risk to themselves throughout the pandemic, providing a vital service driving health, social care and other essential workers to work and getting them home again.

“I have contacted senior police about the need for the essential services these drivers have provided for our community throughout this emergency.

“The PSNI told me it will move today to provide clarity to the drivers in recognition of the essential service provided by local taxis and there will be no enforcement action until further clarity is given.

“This in my opinion would go a long way to ensure that essential workers can continue to get to and from work over the next six weeks of restrictions.”