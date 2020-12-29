Sinn Féin to back Assembly recall on school reopening - Mullan

Sinn Féin will back a recall of the Assembly on the need for an urgent review on the re-opening of schools, Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has confirmed.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“With the dramatic rise in the numbers people testing positive for Covid19, Minister Peter Weir should review his position on the re-opening of schools and ensure protections are in place to ensure the safety of everyone in our school community.

“Pupils, parents, teachers and school staff are rightly worried about the scheduled opening of schools next week.

“The Minister needs to clearly spell out what work he has done with the Department of Health to protect our school community from the current rapid spread of Covid19.

“I am calling on the Minister to outline what scientific and health advice his department has received and whether he will consider taking additional mitigations, if recommended in the health and scientific advice.

“Sinn Féin will back a motion calling for the recall of the Assembly on Thursday to discuss the risk posed to pupils and what steps need to be taken to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our schools.”