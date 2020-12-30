Paul Donnelly TD appeals for anyone with information in relation to Hartstown shooting to come forward

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin West Paul Donnelly has appealed to anyone who has any information in relation to a sequence of events that led to the shooting of a man in Manorfields today to come forward and assist the Gardaí with their enquiries.

Teachta Donnelly said:

“A shocking chain of events took place this afternoon in which a young man was shot dead by the Gardaí after he tried to attack them with a knife.

“If anyone has any information in relation to today’s sequence of events, I urge them to come forward to assist the Garda investigation.

“I am also aware that there are a number of videos circulating with footage captured minutes before the shooting and of the actual shooting itself.

“I want to appeal to anyone that has any of these videos in their possession to desist from sharing them with friends.

"Instead, they should send them to the Gardaí to assist them with their investigation, and to also assist the Garda Ombudsman with their own investigation."