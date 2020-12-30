Gildernew deeply concerned as north records highest number of positive Covid-19 cases

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed deep concern after the north recorded its highest number of positive Covid-19 cases since testing began.

The news came on a day when a further nineteen people have died across Ireland from Covid-19 and almost 4,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

The chair of the northern assembly’s health committee and party health spokesperson said:

“Today the Department of Health in the north has reported a further six deaths from Covid-19 and 2,143 people have tested positive for the virus, a record number within the past 24 hours.

“In total 19 people across the island died in the last 24 hours and almost 4,000 people have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“That is deeply concerning.

“While the roll out of vaccinations is a significant and welcome development, and provides us with the opportunity to emerge from the pandemic in the coming months, we need to address the threat posed by the virus in the short term.

“A proper find test trace isolate support strategy must be put in place urgently in the north by the Minister for Health - we can’t afford to wait any longer.

“It is important that we all follow the public health guidelines, stay at home as much as possible, practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and the appropriate use of PPE.”