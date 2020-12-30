Archibald encourages businesses to check readiness for end of transition period

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has encouraged businesses to check their readiness to deal with the chaos of Brexit.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“The British Tory government’s failure to make a deal with the EU until well past the eleventh hour has left many businesses ill prepared for the chaos which is Brexit.

“The Brexit transition period ends on Thursday 31st December at 11.00pm and it is important that businesses here check their readiness.

“I would encourage all businesses to check NI Businesses Info’s ‘EU Exit Readiness Checklist - 10 Steps to Take’.

“For businesses who move goods from Britain to the north, they need to register with the Trader Support Service by tomorrow, 31st December to be able to continue to move goods from 1st January.

“While the Irish protocol provides some mitigation for businesses, the reality is Brexit will cause difficulties and create friction for businesses.

“The grace periods agreed in relation to the implementation of the protocol give some relief to businesses.

“However, we must see a real effort from the British government over the next number of weeks to engage with businesses here and the Executive to ensure they are prepared and supported when those periods end.”