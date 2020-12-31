Rogan urges mountain walkers to exercise caution this winter
Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has urged mountain walkers to exercise caution this winter.
The South Down MLA said:
“On Wednesday, the Mourne Rescue Team were called upon five times to assist mountain walkers who had found themselves in difficulty.
“In one incident, three walkers had to be airlifted to safety.
“Giving the harsh winter conditions, I am urging the public to avoid placing themselves at unnecessary and avoidable risk.“If you do not have the appropriate experience, knowledge and equipment for mountain walking in the winter, then please substitute the exercise for one that is more safe.
“The Mourne Mountains are an area of outstanding natural beauty that are enjoyed by many, however mountain walking in the winter does pose difficult and unpredictable challenges.
“I want to thank the Mourne Rescue Team for their efforts yesterday and throughout the year to keep mountain walkers safe.”