Rogan urges mountain walkers to exercise caution this winter

The South Down MLA said:

“On Wednesday, the Mourne Rescue Team were called upon five times to assist mountain walkers who had found themselves in difficulty.

“In one incident, three walkers had to be airlifted to safety.

“Giving the harsh winter conditions, I am urging the public to avoid placing themselves at unnecessary and avoidable risk.

“The Mourne Mountains are an area of outstanding natural beauty that are enjoyed by many, however mountain walking in the winter does pose difficult and unpredictable challenges.



