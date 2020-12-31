Dolan calls for a fair wage for all workers

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has said all workers should be paid a fair wage.



Jemma Dolan said:



“A newly published report has found that too many workers are not getting paid enough and are not receiving the national minimum wage.



“Shockingly, the North’s five health trusts have been named in the report for failing to pay some workers the minimum wage.



“Not only is this an insult to workers and their families, it is also a breach of the law.



“It is unacceptable that workers are treated like this or that those already on a low income have their wages undermined by having to pay for uniforms or training costs.



“Employers must ensure they are paying the correct wages to workers, that they quickly adjust pay when workers reach age thresholds and that they are not unfairly charging workers for items and services essential to their role.



“While this report exposes those employers who have failed to pay the legal requirement of the minimum wage, this is a wider issue as 20 per cent of workers in the north earn less than a basic living wage.



“All workers deserve and should be receiving a fair, decent basic living wage and should have all their rights and entitlements respected.”