Martin Kenny TD calls for calm and co-operation after Dublin West shooting

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny TD, has expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of Mr George Nkencho, who was shot dead by gardaí during an incident in Dublin West yesterday.

Teachta Kenny said:

“I want to extend my sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Nkencho at this tragedy and assure them that I will be closely following the investigations into the circumstances of his death yesterday.

“There are unsubstantiated allegations and suggestions on social media about this death and events leading up to it which are not helpful at this time.

“I call on those who witnessed the incident which led to Mr Nkencho’s death and those who have video footage of it, to bring it to the gardaí and provide statements to them.

“This is a tragedy for the man’s loved ones and for the community in which they live. People should remain calm and allow appropriate investigations to continue.”