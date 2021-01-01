No one has anything to fear from conversation on Irish unity - Hargey
Sinn Féin MLA Deridre Hargey has condemned an attack on an Irish unity billboard in South Belfast and said that no one has anything to fear from the conversation already underway on a new Ireland.
The South Belfast MLA said:
"This attack on an Irish unity billboard in South Belfast was wrong and I condemn it.
"Across Ireland the conversation about Irish unity is well underway as people look to a new future beyond Brexit.
"That conversation will not be stopped and no one has anything to fear from it.
"The actions of a narrow minded and intolerant few will not stop the journey towards a new, inclusive and progressive Ireland."