No one has anything to fear from conversation on Irish unity - Hargey

The South Belfast MLA said:

"This attack on an Irish unity billboard in South Belfast was wrong and I condemn it.

"Across Ireland the conversation about Irish unity is well underway as people look to a new future beyond Brexit.

"That conversation will not be stopped and no one has anything to fear from it.

"The actions of a narrow minded and intolerant few will not stop the journey towards a new, inclusive and progressive Ireland."