Paul Donnelly TD calls for calm following protests in Dublin West

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin West Paul Donnelly has expressed his condolences following the tragic death of George Nkencho and appealed for calm.

Teachta Donnelly said: "I want to extend my condolences to the family of George Nkencho. This is a desperately sad time for his family, friends and community.

“My thoughts are also with the workers in SuperValu, including an employee who was hospitalised following the incident, as well as emergency services at the scene who have also had a very traumatic experience.

“I am calling on all community leaders in Dublin West to appeal for calm and to allow the GSOC to establish the facts in relation to the entire incident.

“While I understand that emotions are high, there is no excuse for some of the scenes that we witnessed in the Blanchardstown shopping centre and Hatstown shopping centre where people were verbally abused, physically assaulted and threatened by sections of the protestors.

“There are also videos of individuals at a public protest openly threatening Gardaí and in particular the Gardaí involved in the incident. These threats are to be utterly condemned. People are entitled to protest but where protests become intimidating or contain threatening behaviour that is inexcusable.

“It is vital that the facts are established and GSOC must be given the time to fully investigate the entire incident. If there are further questions that need to be asked at that time, I will give my commitment to the community to follow them through.

“I am again calling on the community to send any information or video footage they may have of the incident to the Gardaí and GSOC.

“Finally, I am asking the community not to share any videos or websites that are attempting to increase tensions in our community. They must not succeed with their racist agenda.”