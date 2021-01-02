Flynn extends condolences after body found in west Belfast

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has expressed her condolences following the discovery of a body of a teenager in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"The discovery of the body of a teenager in Twinbrook is a shock to the local community.

"A police investigation into the incident are underway and should be allowed to continue unhindered.

"My sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the young man who has died at this time.

"Anyone with information on the incident should bring it forward to the PSNI."