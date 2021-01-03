Gildernew calls for urgent meeting of health committee on rise in Covid cases

Sinn Féin MLA and Chair of the northern Assembly’s Health Committee has called for an urgent meeting of the Committee this week.

Colm Gildernew said:

“There is growing concern at the dramatic rise in the number of people testing positive with Covid-19.

“In response to this I believe it is necessary for the health committee to convene again this coming week to consider a number of urgent issues.

“These include the impact and implications of the new variant of virus and the current pressure on our hospitals and health and social care services as we face into the traditionally difficult months of January/February/March.

“I also want the committee to look at the sharply rising case numbers across the island of Ireland; the potential implications of the return of schools and examinations; and concern around guidance for the clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) population.

“I believe a committee meeting is urgently required to allow the committee to consider the modelling and advice from the department of health at this critical time for the health system and those working in, and accessIng, those services.

“Given the gravity of the current situation I contacted the committee clerk on Saturday night to action the reconvening of the Committee next week for a briefing and question & answer session with the Chief Scientific Adviser as soon as possible.”