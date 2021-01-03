Economy Minister needs to clarify support for businesses impacted by restrictions - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Economy Minister needs to urgently clarify what support will be available for businesses impacted by the current restrictions.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“The new restrictions introduced last week in the face of rising case numbers are necessary, however many businesses and individuals impacted have yet to hear what support will be provided from the Department for the Economy.

“The Department for Finance has already reopened the Localised Restrcitions Support Scheme for those businesses with premises that have been directed to close.

“It is important that those impacted by the restrictions receive support and it needs to be provided quickly and with minimum bureaucracy.”