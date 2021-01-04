Sheehan extends condolences following West Belfast road death

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has extended his condolences to the family of a woman who died in a collision in west Belfast.





The West Belfast MLA said:





“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of young woman in a traffic collision on the Springfield Road.





“This is heart-breaking news for the woman’s family, friends, loved ones and our wider community.





“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the woman and offer them my full support.





“I would appeal to anyone who may have been on the Springfield Road to assist the police in their inquiries.





“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”