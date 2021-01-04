National response needed for attendance at education & training courses - Rose Conway-Walsh TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Higher and Further Education, Research, Innovation & Science, Rose Conway-Walsh TD, has called on Minister Simon Harris to urgently clarify the situation regarding attendance at Youth Reach, apprenticeships and education & training centres.

The Mayo TD said:

“We need a national response from the Minister. It is not good enough to just leave it up to individual Centres and Education & Training Boards to decide.

"Trainees are being forced to travel for unnecessary business while we are in Level 5 and the key message is to ‘stay at home’.

“This is not a time for putting the health of trainees or tutors at risk. We need a consistent approach to training programmes and apprenticeships.

"Youth Reach is an extension of second level and should be treated in a similar manner when addressing public health issues.

“Trainees need to be reassured that they will not be penalised for non-attendance to any courses that are running this week.”