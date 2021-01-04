Student nurse and midwife pay must reflect Covid risk - David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has called for student nurse and midwife pay to better reflect Covid-19 risk with high hospitalisations.
The Waterford TD also called on the Minister to engage urgently with the health unions.
Teachta Cullinane said:
"The Covid-19 situation has changed drastically since the report on student nurses and midwives pay was commissioned.
"The report looked at a period where hospitalisations were relatively low, but now they are as bad as April.
"The case numbers are very high and accelerating.
"The report could not reflect on this level of risk.
"The new reality of Covid in our hospitals needs to be taken into account, and the matter of fourth year intern pay has not yet been looked at.
"Nurses and midwives are working in what is now an even more difficult and dire situation.
"We cannot ask more students to train and work in a situation like this on only €100 per week.
"The new reality must be taken into account and the Minister should engage directly with health unions on this.
"This cannot be fudged or delayed."