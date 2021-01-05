Cancelling transfer tests the right decision - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the move by companies to cancel controversial transfer tests planned for the next three weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions is the right decision.

The Education spokesperson said:

"Parents and children have been put through untold stress and anxiety about whether or not these unfair tests will go ahead this year.

“The move to cancel this year's transfer tests is the right decision.

"All of this could have been avoided if Education Minister Peter Weir had shown leadership instead of dithering and abdicating his governmental responsibility to private companies.

"We now need to see these unfair and unnecessary tests ended for good."