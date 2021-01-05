Electoral Boundary Review must be impartial and independent - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said the electoral Boundary Review must be conducted with impartiality and independence.

The Mid-Ulster MP said:

“The Boundary Commission must act with impartiality and independence when reviewing constituency boundaries in the North.

“The nationalist people have had significant reservations about previous Boundary Reviews due to concerns over apparent political interference and nationalist views not being adequately reflected.

“The Belfast High Court ultimately quashed previous proposals due to “procedural unfairness".

“Any future proposed changes to the electoral boundaries by the Boundary Commission must be fair and transparent.

“Sinn Féin will continue to closely monitor the Boundary Review.”