AQE decision outrageous and indefensible - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the decision by private exam body AQE to persist with plans to hold a transfer test in February is outrageous and indefensible.

The Foyle MLA said:

"This plan by AQE to persist with plans to hold a transfer test in February is outrageous and indefensible.

"It displays an utter lack of empathy and understanding of the huge stresses and anxieties facing children at this time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and compounds them.

"Clearly this private company is putting its own commercial concerns over the needs of children by this callous and disgraceful decision.

"I am calling on the Education Minister to put children first and ensure the department is not involved in facilitating this test or adapting the already-set admissions process."