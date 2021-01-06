Cancelling exams the right decision - Mullan

Sinn Féin Karen Mullan has said the move to cancel this year's GCSE, AS and A Level exams is the right decision.

The Education spokesperson said:

"This decision not to go ahead with this year's GCSE, AS and A Level because of the pandemic and the disruption to young people's education is the right thing to do.

"Exams are stressful at any time but this year young people have been placed under so much more stress and worry as a result of COVID and its impact on their education.

"We now need to see the Education Minister brining forward credible alternative arrangements which avoid the debacle of last year and recognise the hard work put in by both students and teachers. It also needs to be coordinated across the island and across these islands to ensure a level playing field for young people and students.

"The next logical step is now to make sure transfer tests do not go ahead so that children are not put through this unnecessary anxiety."