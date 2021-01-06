Moderna vaccine approval welcome, rollout in nursing homes must be stepped up – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has welcomed the EMA approval of the Moderna vaccine, and has called for the vaccine rollout in nursing homes to be stepped up rapidly.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The approval of the Moderna vaccine is a welcome and important development in the battle against Covid-19.

“We now need clear and transparent information on the timeline. How many doses will arrive? And when they will be administered?

“There are serious concerns now as several nursing homes are experiencing new outbreaks.

“The vaccine rollout in nursing homes must be stepped up rapidly.

“There are serious concerns that outbreaks might hinder the rollout of the vaccine which has residents, family, and staff highly concerned.

“I have spoken with Nursing Homes Ireland and the HSE about this.

“The HSE has confirmed it is their intent to move from 5-day a week to 7-day a week rollout in nursing homes, and that it won’t be delayed for those with outbreaks.

“They have also confirmed that all but non-essential healthcare is to be cancelled in acute hospitals. This highly concerning situation is getting worse by the hour.

“A new timeline for vaccine rollout to healthcare workers and nursing home residents needs to happen very quickly.

“It is very worrying to hear that EU states may be behind other large countries such as the US in procuring vaccines designed and made in Europe.

“We also need to see more detail around the necessary staffing levels and the timeline for rollout to other groups.

“We need more clarity and full transparency. I will be writing to the Minister on this today.”