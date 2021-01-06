Martin Kenny TD calls for urgent review of prison operations

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny TD, has today called for an urgent review into the operation of the Irish Prison Service.

Teachta Kenny said:

“The incidence of Covid-19 within the community is now extremely high, and the likelihood of keeping the virus out of all settings is becoming smaller as a result.

“The staff and officials of the Prison Service should be commended for their actions thus far during the pandemic. Their humane and flexible approach has prevented the issues we saw in congregated places, such as direct provision or the meat factories, occurring within prisons.

“That approach must be revisited, and issues such as the numbers being committed to prison from the community, early release, and all other operational matters need to be examined by the Minister for Justice.

“We are facing into a difficult time, and prisoners, prison officers and all those connected to prisons must have their health and safety put first.”