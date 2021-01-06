Online theory test must be extended to all learner drivers – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, has today called for online driver theory tests to be extended to all categories of learner drivers, to help deal with the growing backlog of those learning to drive.

The Meath East TD said;

“Covid-19 has posed new challenges for those learning to drive, but a lack of government action in this area is exacerbating the problem.

“Theory tests centres are currently closed under Level 5, meaning the waiting list for this vital service is growing by the day. The latest figures we have show over 65,000 waiting on the theory test.

“This suspension is causing huge issues for those who need a license for work and family commitments, as they cannot progress their driving application without their learner permit.

“Urgent action is needed now in order to avoid a massive backlog later this year.

“The Driver Theory Test Service are currently providing remote theory tests for bus, truck, CPC and ADI categories.

“This is a welcome development but it is essential this is now expanded to those learning to drive a car.

“There is no reason someone learning to drive a bus can sit their theory test at home, but someone learning to drive a car cannot.

“Learner drivers cannot afford to wait months for an appointment when the physical theory test centres re-open.

"A lack of action from Minister Ryan now will cause chaos during 2021 with people forced to wait months to sit their theory and practical tests.”