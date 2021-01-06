Sinn Féin President extends condolences on the passing of Harry Delaney

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended her deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Harry Delaney on his passing.

Teachta McDonald said;

“Harry was a dedicated, lifelong Republican activist and member of Sinn Féin.

"Harry was also the nephew of Volunteer Joe Murphy who died on hunger strike in Cork Gaol in October 1920 and he was present in Cork City Hall in 2019 when his uncle was posthumously awarded a medal for his service in the Tan War. This was a very proud day for Harry and the entire family.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone in Sinn Féin are with Harry’s family and friends at this sad time. He will be greatly missed by his comrades in Cork and throughout Ireland.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”