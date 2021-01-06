Serious questions need answered over contraceptive implant concerns - Gildernew

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew has said serious questions need to be answered after contraceptive implants were incorrectly inserted.

The health spokesperson said:

"Serious questions need to be answered after news that some contraceptive implants were incorrectly inserted in the Belfast Trust area.

"This is an extremely worrying situation for the women involved and it is important that all those affected are contacted immediately and they are kept updated at every stage of the review that is now underway.

"The Belfast Trust need to provide clear answers to those involved about what happened.

"Reviews should also be carried out in other Trust areas to see if similar problems have arisen elsewhere.

"In all of this the health and wellbeing of the women involved needs to be paramount."