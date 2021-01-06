Finucane highlights irony of Ian Paisley Brexit comments
Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has described comments by Ian Paisley on the concerns of businesses post-Brexit as 'ironic'.John Finucane MP said:“It is the height of irony that Ian Paisley is now attempting to portray himself as someone who genuinely cares for the interests of businesses post-Brexit.“This is the same Ian Paisley and DUP that have continuously disregarded the very real and genuine concerns expressed by the business community throughout Brexit.“From the offset, it was abundantly clear that there was no good Brexit for this island.“As opposed to taking on board the concerns of businesses, the DUP were blindsided by their Brexit utopian fantasy.”