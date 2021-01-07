Taxi drivers must to be able to access COVID-19 financial supports - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has repeated his call for taxi drivers to be able to access much-needed COVID-19 financial supports.

The party's infrastructure spokesperson said:

"After meeting with taxi drivers and companies, it is clear many drivers have still not received payment from the Department for Infrastructure's taxi driver financial assistance scheme.

“On top of this, drivers who took a short insurance break during lockdown are still denied eligibility for support and this needs to be changed.

“The payment itself is considered as paltry and insubstantial by many drivers, who have suffered hardship since the onset of COVID-19 and need additional support.

“Taxi operators are also frustrated with the lack of support from the Department at this time and are crying out for financial assistance.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, urging the Department to work with the sector to address the many challenges they are facing and get them the support they desperately need."