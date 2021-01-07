Archibald welcomes amendment of the Newly Self Employed Support Scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the amendment of the Newly Self Employed Support Scheme.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"I welcome that the Economy Minister has moved to amend the criteria for the Newly Self Employed Support Scheme which will now make the scheme accessible to those who became self-employed later in 2019 or early 2020.

"The criteria previously required 50% of income from 2019-20 to be from self-employment which effectively ruled out those who became employed later in the year.

"I had called for this to be amended since the scheme was first announced and the Economy committee was strongly supportive of the scheme being amended.

"I had written to the Minister earlier this week again to urge that she move on this and I am glad she now has.

"The closing date for the scheme has also been extended.

"It is vital this money gets out to those who need it and who have been waiting many months, as quickly as possible."