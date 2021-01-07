Improving test and trace system essential to COVID recovery - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said improving the find, test, trace, isolate system is essential to the COVID-19 recovery.

Colm Gildernew said:

"I note the publication of the-ten point COVID-19 recovery plan from Professors Deirdre Heenan and Gabriel Scally and I would agree with many of its recommendations.

"In particular, it points out the essential need to improve the find, test, trace, isolate and support system which, together with the vaccine and a coordinated approach, offers some of the best hopes to get through this pandemic.

"I will be writing to both professors to invite them to come and address the Assembly's health committee on their plan and recommendations."