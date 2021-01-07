Everyone must be treated equally by police - Canavan

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has said that PSNI should treat everyone in our society with equality.

Cllr Canavan made the remarks during a debate at tonight's Belfast City Council meeting on the recent Police Ombudsman's Report into the policing of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Cllr Claire Canavan said:

“No one should face any type of discrimination when it comes to policing. Everyone should be treated equally and respect.

“We have independent police oversight bodies in the North and it is at times like this when we see how important these mechanisms are.

“We welcome the apology from the Chief Constable over its handling of the Black Lives Matter protests.

“The lessons from that now need to be learned.

“We need to hear from the Chief Constable on what he will do to address police failures. He needs to tell us how he intends to put things right but we need more than words, we need actions."