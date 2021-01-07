Walsh welcomes bilingual policy adopted by Belfast City Council

Sinn Féin Councillor Séanna Walsh has said a new process to erect bilingual street signs in Belfast will ensure an equitable and progressive policy.



Cllr Walsh said:



“This is a historic day as Belfast City Council has voted to adopt a new bilingual policy which will ensure the visibility of Irish street signage in the city and advance a new, progressive and shared Belfast.



“The proposal would require just one resident or their local councillor to come forward with the request to erect a bilingual street sign and if this was to gain the support of 15% of residents on the electoral register then this would be suffice to go forward for approval by Council.



“After widespread consultation, we brought forward this policy which has gained the support of the majority of parties at Council.



“Belfast has been central to the ongoing growth of the Irish language and Gaelige is part of the fabric of our city as seen with the vibrant Gaeltacht quarter and the growing numbers of unionists now embracing and learning the language.



“This new and progressive bilingual street signage policy will ensure that this growth continues and is represented in our street signage.



“Sinn Féin will continue to actively support the revival of the Irish language in Belfast.”

Tá sé ráite ag Comhairleoir Sinn Féin Séanna Breathnach go gcinnteoidh próiseas nua le comharthaíocht dhátheangach a chrochadh agus polasaí forásach.





Dúirt an Comh Breathnach:





“Cinnteoidh próiseas nua le comharthaíocht dhátheangach a chrochadh agus polasaí forásach.



“Cinnteoidh an polasaí nua do chomharthaíocht dhátheangach ag Comhairle Cathrach Bhéal Feirste feiceálacht na Gaeilge sa chathair agus cuirfear Béal Feirste roinnte agus forásach chun cinn.



“Ní bheith ach le duine nó comhairleoir amháin a theacht chun tosaigh leis an iarratas comharthaíocht dhátheangach a chrochadh in airde. Má ghlacann 15% d’thoghthóirí leis an mholadh, glacfar leis sa chomhairle.”



“I ndiaidh chomhairliúcháin fairsing, thug muid an polasaí seo chun tosaigh agus ghlac tromlach na bpáirtithe leis sa Chomhairle.



“Tá áit lárnach ag Béal Feirste san athbheochan agus tá an teangaidh mar chuid de chroílár na cathrach leis an Cheathrún Gaeltachta agus líon na n-aontachtaithe ag foghlaim na teangaidh ag méadú i rith an ama.





Cinnteoidh an polasaí nua forásach seo go leanfar leis an dul chun cinn seo agus go léireofar seo sa chomharthaíochta sráide s’againne.



“Leanfaidh Sinn Féin leis an tacaíocht ghníomhach le hathbheochan na Gaeilge i mBéal Feirste.”